Left Menu

Mumbai Customs Foil Exotic Wildlife Smuggling

Mumbai Customs intercepted a passenger at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing two endangered silvery gibbons and a large amount of suspected hydroponic weed. The passenger from Bangkok was arrested under relevant laws, highlighting ongoing challenges in wildlife and drug trafficking.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:29 IST
Mumbai Customs Foil Exotic Wildlife Smuggling
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai Customs made a significant breakthrough at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport, seizing two endangered silvery gibbons from a traveler arriving from Bangkok, officials announced on Thursday.

Officials, acting on specific intelligence, intercepted the suspect on Wednesday. Upon examining his baggage, they uncovered two gibbons, aged two and four months, hidden in a basket within a trolley bag. Authorities have detained the individual under the Customs Act and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, emphasizing the rarity of the silvery gibbons, native to Indonesia's Java island. With fewer than 2,500 left in the wild, the species is critically endangered.

The airport operation also highlighted the dangers of trafficking wildlife and drugs. In a separate arrest, Customs officers apprehended another Bangkok passenger carrying 7.970 kg of suspected hydroponic marijuana, valued at Rs 7.97 crore. The substances were similarly concealed inside a trolley bag, demonstrating the ongoing battles against wildlife and drug smuggling.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

US grants India 6 months waiver from sanctions on Chabahar port project

 India
2
Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

Cyber Crime Crackdown: WhatsApp Administrators Booked in Defamation Case

 India
3
UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weight-loss drugs

UPDATE 5-Eli Lilly raises forecasts on surging international demand for weig...

 Global
4
Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

Trump and Xi's Diplomatic Chess Game: A High-Stakes Economic Encounter

 South Korea

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Conscious AI is a myth born of hype and science fiction

Crisis-sensitive risk spillovers connect energy and food markets

Beyond the Hype: What keeps students loyal to AI-powered education platforms

Future of farming goes high-tech: Key AI trends powering agricultural innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025