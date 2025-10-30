Left Menu

Court Delivers Verdict in Al-Qaeda Terror Conspiracy Case

A special NIA court sentenced Mohammad Moid to time already served for involvement in an Al-Qaeda terror plot. Five other suspects are still on trial. Arrests were based on intel from Al-Qaeda member Umar Halmandi, implicating several in Lucknow in a terrorist scheme for 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 30-10-2025 23:46 IST | Created: 30-10-2025 23:46 IST
A special court of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Lucknow has sentenced Mohammad Moid for his involvement in an Al-Qaeda-led terrorist conspiracy. Moid's sentence covers the period already spent in prison, spanning one year, nine months, and 13 days, accompanied by a fine of Rs 5,000.

Following his guilty plea, the court passed the sentence amidst ongoing trials of five other accused. These arrests trace back to July 2021, executed by the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) based on crucial information from Al-Qaeda member Umar Halmandi.

The extensive probe by the NIA connected Moid with accomplices who supported the Al-Qaeda affiliate, Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind (AGH), in planning attacks ahead of India's Independence Day in 2021. Investigations revealed efforts to procure arms for an uprising against the government.

