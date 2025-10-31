Hoax Bomb Threat at ED Office Unveiled Amid Ongoing Investigations
A bomb threat e-mail sent to the Enforcement Directorate office in Shastri Bhavan was declared a hoax after an extensive search by the Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad. The office is currently engaged in probing significant cases, including a cash-for-jobs scam in Tamil Nadu.
A bomb threat e-mail targeting the Enforcement Directorate office in Shastri Bhavan was confirmed as a hoax, according to city police on Friday.
The Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad, equipped with a sniffer dog, conducted a thorough search of the ED's southern regional office in Nungambakkam. The office was on high alert because the ED is actively engaged in probing high-profile cases in Tamil Nadu, including an alleged cash-for-jobs scam in the Municipal Administration and Water Supply department.
Authorities assure the public that a detailed investigation into the origin and intent of the bomb threat e-mail is currently underway.
