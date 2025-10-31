Delhi Police Dismantles Rs 1 Crore Fake Hotel Booking Cyber Fraud

The Delhi Police have successfully dismantled an elaborate inter-state cyber fraud operation that swindled over Rs 1 crore through fake hotel booking websites across India. Officials revealed that four men, including a digital marketing agency owner from Uttarakhand, were arrested for their involvement in the high-tech scam.

Police investigations began after Shashank Raizada lodged a complaint, claiming he was deceived out of Rs 68,000 for a hotel room in Chandigarh. The authorities swiftly filed an FIR and tracked the perpetrators to Rajasthan and Uttarakhand, unraveling a network of over 100 fake hotel sites linked to numerous cybercrime reports nationwide.

The accused enticed victims by promoting bogus hotel sites that mimicked luxurious hotel chains, offering discounts on advance payments. Recovered evidence exposed their digital footprint, linking them to fraudulent purchases of gold and electronics with the siphoned funds. Efforts continue to track down further accomplices involved in the widespread online deception.

(With inputs from agencies.)