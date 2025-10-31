New Cabinet Takes Shape Amid Challenges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

The government of Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province took a significant step forward last Friday as ten members of its newly formed cabinet were officially sworn in. This move marked the completion of the government transition process in the region.

The oath of office was administered by Governor Faisal Karim Kundi, with Chief Minister Sohail Afridi overseeing the selection of cabinet members. Notable figures present included the speaker of the Provincial Assembly, Babar Saleem Swati, members of both national and provincial assemblies, as well as party leaders.

After facing pressure and delays, partly due to unsuccessful attempts to meet with PTI founder Imran Khan, Afridi was ultimately given full authority to proceed with the cabinet appointment by Khan's sister. The process was met with criticism from opposition members, who accused the ruling party of hindering government affairs with delays. PTI's provincial leaders emphasized the need for a corruption-free cabinet, dismissing members with previous allegations.

(With inputs from agencies.)