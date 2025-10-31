Fire Erupts in Boisar Factory, Three Injured

A fire broke out on Friday at a factory producing synthetic ropes and vinyl flooring in the Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulting in minor injuries to three workers, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 4.15 pm at the Responsive Industries unit in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, as stated by Vivekanand Kadam, head of Palghar's Disaster Management Cell. Firefighting efforts were immediately deployed following the alert.

The injured workers received treatment at a local hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)