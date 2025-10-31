Left Menu

Fire Erupts in Boisar Factory, Three Injured

A fire broke out at a synthetic rope and vinyl flooring factory in Boisar, Maharashtra, injuring three workers. The blaze started in the Responsive Industries unit. Firefighting operations were promptly initiated, and the injured workers received treatment at a nearby hospital. The fire's cause is under investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A fire broke out on Friday at a factory producing synthetic ropes and vinyl flooring in the Boisar industrial area of Maharashtra's Palghar district, resulting in minor injuries to three workers, according to officials.

The incident occurred at 4.15 pm at the Responsive Industries unit in Boisar Tarapur MIDC, as stated by Vivekanand Kadam, head of Palghar's Disaster Management Cell. Firefighting efforts were immediately deployed following the alert.

The injured workers received treatment at a local hospital. Authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

