Strategic Alliances: U.S. Boosts Indo-Pacific Ties Amidst Rising Tensions

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth held talks with China and India's representatives at the ASEAN summit in Malaysia. Key discussions included the Indo-Pacific power balance and a newly signed defense cooperation framework with India. Meanwhile, Trump's nuclear test announcements create global confusion as ASEAN pushes for non-nuclear zones.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 19:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth engaged in high-stakes discussions with his counterparts from China and India during a pivotal ASEAN defense summit in Malaysia. These meetings mark Washington's strategic effort to bolster its regional presence and security alliances amidst escalating tensions with China.

Hegseth emphasized the United States' commitment to maintaining a power balance in the Indo-Pacific. He critiqued China's maneuvers in the South China Sea and around Taiwan, highlighting a new 10-year defense agreement with India as a blueprint for deeper bilateral military cooperation.

The summit's timing follows controversial remarks from former President Trump regarding the potential resumption of nuclear weapons testing, causing international concern. ASEAN's leadership reiterated opposition to nuclear armament as they pursue a nuclear-free Southeast Asia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

