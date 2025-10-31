Left Menu

Massive Money Laundering Scandal: Singapore Seizes Assets from the Prince Group

Singapore police have seized over S$150 million in assets linked to the Prince Group, a network accused of operating scam centers and using trafficked workers for global fraud. Investigations commenced in 2024 following intelligence from the Suspicious Transaction Reporting Office, and multiple financial accounts have been closed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:31 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:31 IST
Massive Money Laundering Scandal: Singapore Seizes Assets from the Prince Group
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant crackdown, Singapore's police forces have confiscated assets valued at over S$150 million from the notorious Prince Group. The network, accused of running vast scam operations, is linked to the Cambodian businessman Chen Zhi. The police reported the seizure, which includes properties and various financial accounts.

This operation follows sanctions imposed by Britain and the United States on the Prince Group, accused of operating large-scale online fraud centers in Southeast Asia using trafficked workers. Investigations into Chen and his associates began in 2024 after receiving crucial intelligence.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore stated it collaborated with law enforcement to address the scandal. The British and U.S. governments have described actions against the group as unprecedented in Southeast Asia, targeting 146 individuals. Past operations in 2023 exposed a $3 billion money laundering scandal involving raids and asset seizures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025