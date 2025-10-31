Rajasthan ATS Questions Five in Anti-Terror Swoop

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended five individuals on Friday morning in a coordinated effort across the state after their actions raised suspicion, officials revealed.

The ATS had been observing these individuals for a while and, upon receiving recent intelligence reports, launched early morning raids in multiple districts.

The men brought to Jaipur for questioning include Usama Umar (25) from Barmer and Masood from Jodhpur. They are currently at the ATS headquarters for further interrogation, stated IG Vikas Kumar.

