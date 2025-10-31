Left Menu

Rajasthan ATS Questions Five in Anti-Terror Swoop

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad detained five men from different districts, suspecting involvement in suspicious activities. Coordinated early morning raids, supported by intelligence, led to their capture. Those detained include Usama Umar from Barmer and Masood from Jodhpur. They are being questioned at the ATS headquarters in Jaipur.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 31-10-2025 21:32 IST | Created: 31-10-2025 21:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) apprehended five individuals on Friday morning in a coordinated effort across the state after their actions raised suspicion, officials revealed.

The ATS had been observing these individuals for a while and, upon receiving recent intelligence reports, launched early morning raids in multiple districts.

The men brought to Jaipur for questioning include Usama Umar (25) from Barmer and Masood from Jodhpur. They are currently at the ATS headquarters for further interrogation, stated IG Vikas Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

