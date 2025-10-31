International Spotlight: Awami League's ICC Campaign and the Crisis in Bangladesh

In an international move, Bangladesh's former ruling party, the Awami League, has approached the International Criminal Court (ICC) to investigate alleged crimes against its members. This comes amidst political unrest involving interim government leader Muhammad Yunus.

The Awami League, now disbanded, accuses Yunus of seizing power through insurrection and orchestrating violence that led to numerous deaths among its ranks. The ICC petition focuses on alleged crimes against humanity, including murder and persecution.

Sheikh Hasina, who has faced charges since being overthrown last year, condemns the ongoing political crackdown while her supporters rally against what they view as a government illegitimacy threatening Bangladesh's stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)