Criminal Web Unraveled: Capture of Gang Shooters in Delhi

In a significant breakthrough, police have arrested two members of the Himanshu Bhau gang, accused in a firing incident in southwest Delhi's Najafgarh. The duo, identified as Manish alias Moni and Himanshu, was apprehended after a tip-off about their movement towards Mussoorie, Uttarakhand.

Police reports reveal that the shooting targeted Rohit Lamba, a known history-sheeter from Najafgarh, driven by a longstanding gang rivalry involving another criminal, Deepak, who is currently serving time in Jhajjar jail. Deepak's conflict with Lamba reportedly started during a jail altercation, leading to a conspiracy to eliminate Lamba upon his release.

Utilizing social media for coordination, the shooters received guidance and monetary promises from gang leaders Himanshu Bhau and Naveen Bali. Post the firing, the assailants fled using a rented SUV, but quick police action led to their capture. The arrested individuals hold diverse backgrounds, with Manish working as an AC mechanic and Himanshu pursuing a computer course.

(With inputs from agencies.)