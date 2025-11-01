Left Menu

Hostage Crisis Shakes Mumbai: Rohit Arya's Tragic End

The last rites of 50-year-old Rohit Arya, who was killed by Mumbai police after holding 19 hostages, were conducted in Pune. Arya held hostages at a studio, but police rescued them. His body was moved to Pune post-mortem. Arya previously protested for pending dues from an education project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 01-11-2025 08:15 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 08:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Rohit Arya, a 50-year-old man who held 19 hostages at a Mumbai studio, met a tragic end as police intervened, resulting in his death. The dramatic incident unfolded in the Powai area, where Arya had taken 17 children and two adults captive. After a tense three-hour standoff, the hostages were rescued, and Arya's life was claimed in the process.

Following his post-mortem at Mumbai's JJ Hospital, Arya's body was transported to Pune for his last rites, attended by his grieving family members, including his wife and son. The events have left many questions about Arya's motivations and actions.

Investigations reveal that Arya had distanced himself from his family, having lived away from Pune for some time. He had previously protested in Pune over outstanding dues from a project with the Maharashtra education department, adding a layer of complexity to his tragic story.

(With inputs from agencies.)

