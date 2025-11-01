Kerala Declares Freedom from Extreme Poverty Amidst Opposition Backlash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state free of extreme poverty during a special assembly session. The announcement took place on Kerala Piravi Day, marking a significant milestone for the region.

However, the session was marred by controversy as the Congress-led UDF opposition condemned the claim as fraudulent. Criticizing the government's announcement, they labeled it a 'pure fraud' and staged a walkout in protest.

In response, Chief Minister Vijayan defended the government's stance, suggesting that the opposition is projecting its own behavior by labeling the declaration as fraud. He asserted the government's commitment to delivering on its promises.

(With inputs from agencies.)