Kerala Declares Freedom from Extreme Poverty Amidst Opposition Backlash

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced the state's freedom from extreme poverty during a special assembly session on Kerala Piravi Day. The opposition, led by the Congress-led UDF, called the claim fraudulent and staged a boycott of the session, protesting the announcement.

Kerala Chief Minister
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan declared the state free of extreme poverty during a special assembly session. The announcement took place on Kerala Piravi Day, marking a significant milestone for the region.

However, the session was marred by controversy as the Congress-led UDF opposition condemned the claim as fraudulent. Criticizing the government's announcement, they labeled it a 'pure fraud' and staged a walkout in protest.

In response, Chief Minister Vijayan defended the government's stance, suggesting that the opposition is projecting its own behavior by labeling the declaration as fraud. He asserted the government's commitment to delivering on its promises.

