Seoul's Diplomatic Dance: Balancing Ties with Beijing and Washington

Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to South Korea culminates with a state dinner and summit hosted by President Lee Jae Myung. Lee, recently elected, aims to balance relations with China and the U.S. as South Korea navigates economic pressures and regional security challenges.

Lee earlier hosted U.S. President Donald Trump, announcing a new trade deal to lower U.S. tariffs in exchange for substantial South Korean investment. Similar diplomatic engagements are planned for Xi, marking his first visit to South Korea in 11 years. Discussions will include pivotal topics such as the denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

As talks progress, Beijing's interest in maintaining influence amid rising U.S.-China tensions is apparent. Xi proposes a World Artificial Intelligence Cooperation Organization, signaling China's intent to lead in areas of technological advancement and free trade, as APEC wraps up its proceedings.

