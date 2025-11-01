Mumbai Airport Cocaine Haul: Major Drug Trafficking Crackdown

In a significant operation against international drug trafficking, officers from the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.7 kg of cocaine, valued at around Rs 47 crore, at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport.

The seizure occurred following the interception of a female passenger arriving from Colombo. Upon examination, her luggage was found to conceal nine pouches of cocaine within coffee packets, as confirmed by preliminary NDPS field testing.

Subsequent investigations led to the arrest of four additional members of the syndicate, including those involved in the distribution network. The authorities noted a worrying increase in syndicates using Indian women as couriers, concealing drugs within everyday items.