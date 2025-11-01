West Bengal Begins Intensive Training for Booth-Level Officers

The Election Commission on Saturday launched an extensive training program for booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Scheduled to conclude by November 3, the training spans various districts, with the vital SIR process beginning immediately after. Key sessions are held in south Kolkata, particularly for officers from constituencies like Bhabanipur, Ballygunge, and Jadavpur. As part of the initiative, a new mobile app was introduced to enhance field operations, complemented by comprehensive guidelines and kits for each BLO.

Despite the strategic preparation, some BLOs have voiced security concerns, noting the inherent risks associated with grassroots election duties. However, officers remain committed to performing their tasks diligently and without fear.

(With inputs from agencies.)