West Bengal Begins Intensive Training for Booth-Level Officers
The Election Commission commenced training for booth-level officers in West Bengal for the Special Intensive Revision. Running until November 3, this programme aims to prepare BLOs for verifying and updating electoral rolls. Security concerns arose among officers due to risks associated with grassroots-level duties.
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission on Saturday launched an extensive training program for booth-level officers (BLOs) in West Bengal, focusing on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
Scheduled to conclude by November 3, the training spans various districts, with the vital SIR process beginning immediately after. Key sessions are held in south Kolkata, particularly for officers from constituencies like Bhabanipur, Ballygunge, and Jadavpur. As part of the initiative, a new mobile app was introduced to enhance field operations, complemented by comprehensive guidelines and kits for each BLO.
Despite the strategic preparation, some BLOs have voiced security concerns, noting the inherent risks associated with grassroots election duties. However, officers remain committed to performing their tasks diligently and without fear.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Drone Disruptions Spark Security Concerns at Berlin Airport
Deleting voters' names in Bihar amounts to breach of rights, claims Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Begusarai, referring to SIR.
High-Profile Transfer: Pintu Das Moved Amid Security Concerns
TikTok Transfer Approved by China Amid U.S. Security Concerns
Tragic consequences of BJP's politics: Bengal CM after 2nd man ends life within 72 hours of EC's announcement of SIR