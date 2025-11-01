Operation Sindoor: A Strategic Achievement with Principle and Precision
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized India's principled approach during Operation Sindoor, avoiding civilian and military targets while dismantling terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan. The operation, a response to the Pahalgam terror attack, concluded with an agreement to halt military actions, highlighting India's focus on strategic precision.
Army Chief Gen Upendra Dwivedi emphasized the strategic precision of India's Operation Sindoor, which targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan without harming civilians or military installations. Speaking in Rewa district, he highlighted India's principled approach in response to the Pahalgam attack.
The operation, launched on May 7, was a counteraction to the April 22 Pahalgam terror incident. It led to four days of intense military exchanges, concluding on May 10 with an agreement to cease actions.
Gen Dwivedi reiterated India's commitment to its principles, stating that no operations were conducted during prayers and civilians were protected, emphasizing India's stance of not being like its adversaries.
