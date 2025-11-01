Mysterious Death of Gangster-Politician Dular Chand Yadav Shakes Patna

Dular Chand Yadav, a well-known gangster-turned-politician, has died under mysterious circumstances, shaking the political scene in Patna. According to the post-mortem report, Yadav's death was caused by cardiorespiratory failure, resulting from a shock due to injuries to his heart and lungs.

The incident occurred while Yadav was actively campaigning for Jan Suraaj Party's candidate Piyush Priyadarshi in Patna's Mokama area. Law enforcement swiftly responded, with the police registering three FIRs and arresting two individuals related to the case. Investigators aim to determine the exact circumstances that led to Yadav's demise.

Controversy has ensued, as local strongman Anant Singh, along with four others, has been accused in one FIR. Meanwhile, a separate FIR targeted six other individuals based on a complaint by Jan Suraaj, while a third FIR was filed by the police. The incident has also led to the suspension of two Station House Officers for alleged dereliction of duty.

(With inputs from agencies.)