Gang-Linked Gunmen Arrested After Delhi Shop Shooting
Two men linked to the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang were arrested for allegedly firing at a shop in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area. The suspects, known for their criminal pasts, were apprehended with weapons and are under investigation. The incident aimed to intimidate the shop owner.
In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two alleged members of the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang in connection with a shooting incident at a shop in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area. The suspects, identified as Prince alias Sunny and Sumit Rana, aimed to intimidate the shop owner, police reported on Saturday.
Authorities, upon receiving specific information, strategically positioned themselves in Sector 27, Rohini, and successfully apprehended the duo late Friday night, around 11.15 pm. They seized two country-made pistols and live ammunition from the suspects.
The accused have a history of criminal activity, including theft and firing cases. Sunny, a notorious figure at the Bawana police station, was reportedly acting under Priyavart Kala's directives to maintain gang dominance and support its extortion operations, according to investigative officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
