Left Menu

Gang-Linked Gunmen Arrested After Delhi Shop Shooting

Two men linked to the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang were arrested for allegedly firing at a shop in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area. The suspects, known for their criminal pasts, were apprehended with weapons and are under investigation. The incident aimed to intimidate the shop owner.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-11-2025 13:52 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 13:52 IST
Gang-Linked Gunmen Arrested After Delhi Shop Shooting
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, police arrested two alleged members of the Kala Jathedi-Priyavart Kala gang in connection with a shooting incident at a shop in northwest Delhi's Qutubgarh area. The suspects, identified as Prince alias Sunny and Sumit Rana, aimed to intimidate the shop owner, police reported on Saturday.

Authorities, upon receiving specific information, strategically positioned themselves in Sector 27, Rohini, and successfully apprehended the duo late Friday night, around 11.15 pm. They seized two country-made pistols and live ammunition from the suspects.

The accused have a history of criminal activity, including theft and firing cases. Sunny, a notorious figure at the Bawana police station, was reportedly acting under Priyavart Kala's directives to maintain gang dominance and support its extortion operations, according to investigative officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025