Left Menu

Trinamool Congress MP's Protest for Matua Community Rights

Trinamool Congress MP Mamatabala Thakur threatens an indefinite sit-in protest against the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, potentially affecting the Matua community's voting rights. The protest begins November 5 at the residence of Matua patriarch Binapani Devi in Thakurnagar. Union Minister Santanu Thakur dismisses the protest as a publicity stunt.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:33 IST
Trinamool Congress MP's Protest for Matua Community Rights
  • Country:
  • India

Trinamool Congress MP Mamatabala Thakur has announced plans for an indefinite sit-in protest starting November 5, in response to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls. She argues this revision unfairly targets the Matua community, a Scheduled Caste group residing in West Bengal.

Thakur is set to begin her protest with a hunger strike outside the residence of Matua patriarch Binapani Devi at Thakurnagar. The MP claims the revision could strip many Matua community members of their voting rights, despite them holding Indian citizenship.

However, her relative and political rival, Union Minister Santanu Thakur, dismissed her claims, asserting that SIR is not targeting the Matuas and that Mamatabala's protest is merely a stunt with little support from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025