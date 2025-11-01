Trinamool Congress MP's Protest for Matua Community Rights

Trinamool Congress MP Mamatabala Thakur has announced plans for an indefinite sit-in protest starting November 5, in response to the Election Commission's special intensive revision of electoral rolls. She argues this revision unfairly targets the Matua community, a Scheduled Caste group residing in West Bengal.

Thakur is set to begin her protest with a hunger strike outside the residence of Matua patriarch Binapani Devi at Thakurnagar. The MP claims the revision could strip many Matua community members of their voting rights, despite them holding Indian citizenship.

However, her relative and political rival, Union Minister Santanu Thakur, dismissed her claims, asserting that SIR is not targeting the Matuas and that Mamatabala's protest is merely a stunt with little support from the community.

(With inputs from agencies.)