Left Menu

Key Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terrorism Case

The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested Basharat Ali, linked to a narcotics and weapons smuggling case involving the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Ali's arrest follows a three-year evasion, aiming to disrupt terror funding facilitated by narcotic sales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:34 IST
Key Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terrorism Case
  • Country:
  • India

The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police made a strategic arrest on Saturday by detaining Basharat Ali, a significant suspect in a narco-terror case tied to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.

Basharat Ali, originally from the Tad Karnah area in Kupwara, was captured in Bemina, Srinagar, after evading arrest for three years, according to an official statement.

This arrest is a part of ongoing efforts to dismantle a Pakistan-backed narco-terror module involved in cross-border narcotics and weapon smuggling, with proceeds fuelling terrorism in the region.

Ali is the fourth proclaimed absconder to be brought in by the SIA, which remains hopeful that his capture will unveil further network connections.

This year has seen multiple SIA operations targeting the disbandment of narco-terrorism, leading to the capture of several key operatives of terror networks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

Tech Giants Flex Capital Muscle Amid AI Investment Surge

 Global
2
Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Showdown

Dodgers' Battle Plan: Roberts Considers Lineup Shake-up in World Series Show...

 Global
3
Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

Keiko Fujimori's Presidential Bid: A New Chapter in Peruvian Politics

 Peru
4
A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

A License to Lead: Rachel Reeves' Integrity Under Scrutiny

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025