Key Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terrorism Case
The State Investigation Agency of Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested Basharat Ali, linked to a narcotics and weapons smuggling case involving the Lashkar-e-Taiba. Ali's arrest follows a three-year evasion, aiming to disrupt terror funding facilitated by narcotic sales.
The State Investigation Agency (SIA) of Jammu and Kashmir Police made a strategic arrest on Saturday by detaining Basharat Ali, a significant suspect in a narco-terror case tied to the Lashkar-e-Taiba.
Basharat Ali, originally from the Tad Karnah area in Kupwara, was captured in Bemina, Srinagar, after evading arrest for three years, according to an official statement.
This arrest is a part of ongoing efforts to dismantle a Pakistan-backed narco-terror module involved in cross-border narcotics and weapon smuggling, with proceeds fuelling terrorism in the region.
Ali is the fourth proclaimed absconder to be brought in by the SIA, which remains hopeful that his capture will unveil further network connections.
This year has seen multiple SIA operations targeting the disbandment of narco-terrorism, leading to the capture of several key operatives of terror networks.
(With inputs from agencies.)
