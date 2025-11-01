Left Menu

Bomb Scare in Dhanbad: Police Recover Live Crude Bombs from Abandoned House

Authorities in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district discovered four live crude bombs in an abandoned house. Police, after receiving a tip-off, conducted a raid and defused the low-intensity explosives. An investigation is underway with a local youth in custody as police probe potential plans for criminal activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhanbad | Updated: 01-11-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 16:38 IST
Authorities in Jharkhand's Dhanbad district have uncovered a significant bomb scare, recovering four live crude bombs from an abandoned house near Urdu School in Bhowra. The low-intensity explosives were discovered following a police raid prompted by a reliable tip-off, officials reported on Saturday.

Sindri Sub-Divisional Police Officer Ashuthos Kumar Satyam confirmed that the raid, conducted by a dedicated team, successfully located and defused the bombs by immersing them in water. In connection with the case, a local youth has been taken into custody for interrogation as investigations continue.

Police are actively looking into the potential involvement of other individuals and whether there were plans for a major criminal incident in the region. The community remains on alert as investigations progress in this urgent matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)

