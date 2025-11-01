Prostitution Ring Busted in Maharashtra's Beed District

In a decisive move, police in Maharashtra's Beed district successfully dismantled a prostitution racketeering operation, rescuing two women and apprehending two individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating the illicit activities.

The breakthrough came after law enforcement acted on a tip-off regarding suspected prostitution activities in Talegaon, just outside Beed city. Deploying a decoy customer, the authorities substantiated claims that a tin shed was being used for the illicit dealings.

Consequently, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted a raid on October 30, rescuing the women and charging a man and a woman for operating the ring. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)