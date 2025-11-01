Prostitution Ring Busted in Maharashtra's Beed District
Police in Maharashtra's Beed district have rescued two women after uncovering a prostitution racket. Acting on a tip-off, authorities used a decoy to confirm the illegal activities. Following the investigation, two individuals have been charged with running the operation.
In a decisive move, police in Maharashtra's Beed district successfully dismantled a prostitution racketeering operation, rescuing two women and apprehending two individuals allegedly involved in orchestrating the illicit activities.
The breakthrough came after law enforcement acted on a tip-off regarding suspected prostitution activities in Talegaon, just outside Beed city. Deploying a decoy customer, the authorities substantiated claims that a tin shed was being used for the illicit dealings.
Consequently, the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit conducted a raid on October 30, rescuing the women and charging a man and a woman for operating the ring. This operation underscores the ongoing efforts to combat human trafficking in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
