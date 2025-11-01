Tragedy at Andhra Pradesh Temple: Congress Calls for Swift Action
A stampede at Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam, Andhra Pradesh, has resulted in the death of eight women and a boy, with many injured. Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi have expressed condolences and urged the state government to provide prompt relief and support to affected families.
The tragic stampede at Kashibugga Venkateswara Swamy temple in Srikakulam district has claimed the lives of eight women and a boy, leaving many others injured in its wake. The incident has prompted calls for urgent intervention and support from the Andhra Pradesh government.
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge expressed his sorrow and emphasized the importance of effective crowd management to prevent such disasters. Urging immediate compensation and support, Kharge called upon Congress leaders to offer their assistance to the grieving families.
Party leader Rahul Gandhi also voiced his grief over the incident, urging the state government to mobilize resources quickly and engage with the victims' families empathetically. Both leaders appealed to Congress members in the region to contribute actively to relief efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
