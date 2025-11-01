Left Menu

Surrender in the Eastern Cauldron: Ukrainian Troops Begin to Yield

Ukrainian soldiers trapped by Russian forces in Pokrovsk are reportedly beginning to surrender, according to the Russian Defence Ministry. The report is yet to be independently confirmed by Reuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 01-11-2025 18:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 18:35 IST
Surrender in the Eastern Cauldron: Ukrainian Troops Begin to Yield
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Russia

According to statements from the Russian Defence Ministry, Ukrainian soldiers encircled in the key eastern city of Pokrovsk have started to lay down their arms. This development, reported by the TASS state news outlet, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not been able to verify the report independently. The situation remains fluid as international eyes are focused on the conflict zones.

This surrender, if confirmed, would mark a significant point in the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, signalling a possible shift in the battle dynamics in the eastern territories.

(With inputs from agencies.)

