According to statements from the Russian Defence Ministry, Ukrainian soldiers encircled in the key eastern city of Pokrovsk have started to lay down their arms. This development, reported by the TASS state news outlet, underscores the ongoing tensions in the region.

However, Reuters has noted that it has not been able to verify the report independently. The situation remains fluid as international eyes are focused on the conflict zones.

This surrender, if confirmed, would mark a significant point in the ongoing hostilities between the two nations, signalling a possible shift in the battle dynamics in the eastern territories.

