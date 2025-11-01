Ranchi Police's Big Bust: Rs 6.27 Lakh Worth of Drugs Seized

In a major crackdown on drug trafficking, Ranchi police have seized narcotics valued at approximately Rs 6.27 lakh, arresting five individuals, including a woman, from two separate locations, officials reported on Saturday.

During an operation conducted within the Sukhdev Nagar police station's jurisdiction, three persons were apprehended for their alleged involvement in buying and selling brown sugar. SP City Paras Rana stated, "We have arrested three smugglers and confiscated 35 grams of brown sugar from them, with an estimated market value of around Rs 5,60,000. A motorcycle in their possession was also seized."

In another successful operation at Chirondi Bazar under the Bariyatu police station's limits, authorities arrested two individuals and confiscated 1.3 kg of cannabis. The cannabis seized in this operation holds an estimated market value of approximately Rs 67,000, as informed by the police.

(With inputs from agencies.)