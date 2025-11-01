Left Menu

Allegations and Counterattacks: The Land Controversy in Amravati

A BJP MLA accused Prahar Janshakti Party's Bachchu Kadu of illegal land acquisition in Maharashtra, which Kadu denied. Tayde requested an inquiry into the matter, prompting Kadu to welcome a probe. The issue involves alleged misuse of funds, with calls for investigation into Kadu's properties and affiliations.

Allegations and Counterattacks: The Land Controversy in Amravati
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A political storm has erupted in Maharashtra as BJP MLA Praveen Tayde has accused Prahar Janshakti Party leader Bachchu Kadu of illegally acquiring land in the Amravati district. The allegations, however, have been staunchly denied by Kadu, who has called for an inquiry instead of finger-pointing.

In a bold rebuttal, Kadu invited the government to investigate the claims. He argued that accusations are common in political life, citing historical figures as examples. Kadu urged the use of probe agencies to ascertain any wrongdoing.

The controversy gains complexity as others, including MLA Ravi Rana, suggest that there is more information on Kadu's activities. The political tensions are deepened by past electoral contests, making this dispute one to watch closely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

