RSS Leader Advocates for Unbiased Caste Census and Social Harmony

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale articulated the organization's stance on caste-based census, advocating for its unbiased implementation to benefit marginalized communities.

Speaking at the RSS executive meeting's conclusion, Hosabale criticized caste and monetary influences in voting, urging awareness to combat these practices. He emphasized harmony to counteract caste arrogance and unify Hindu society's diverse sects.

Hosabale highlighted drug proliferation near educational institutions, signaling an urgent need for administrative and societal action. He announced initiatives for Hindu conferences addressing social issues, alongside campaigns against religious conversion and promoting 'ghar wapsi,' underscoring the necessity for a population control law.

