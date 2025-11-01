City Businessman's Self-Inflicted Tragedy: A Pundag Incident
A city-based businessman attempted suicide by shooting himself with a licensed pistol. He was critically injured and admitted to a hospital. The incident occurred within Pundag police station limits, and police are investigating. The victim's licensed pistol has been recovered, and further details are awaited.
A city-based businessman was critically injured after attempting to take his own life using his licensed pistol, police reported on Saturday.
The individual is in serious condition and receiving medical treatment at a private hospital, according to authorities.
The incident unfolded within the jurisdiction of the Pundag police station, with SP City Paras Rana confirming the recovery of the firearm. Investigations are ongoing, and more information is expected.
