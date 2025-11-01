Port Workers Strike Against Foreign Lease of Chattogram Seaport

Amidst political unrest in Bangladesh, hundreds of port workers staged a significant hunger strike on Saturday. Their protest targets the interim government's decision to lease out the Chattogram seaport to foreign operators, specifically UAE-based DP World, in the face of upcoming February elections.

Anwar Hossain, leader of the Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP), representing various worker unions, criticized the move as detrimental to national interests. He emphasized the workers' refusal to accept the leasing out of a key national asset built with domestic resources.

Professor Muhammad Yunus proposed the lease to enhance the port's operations, aligning with Bangladesh's strategic interests in the Bay of Bengal. While his plan aims for economic growth, opposition persists due to national security concerns. The move has ignited widespread protests and raised questions on the governance of public assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)