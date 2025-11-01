Left Menu

Port Workers Strike Against Foreign Lease of Chattogram Seaport

Port workers in Bangladesh stage a mass hunger strike to protest the interim government's decision to lease Chattogram's commercial seaport to foreign operators, amid political turmoil. This decision comes ahead of the February elections, raising national interest concerns and threats to Bangladesh’s sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dhaka | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:35 IST
Port Workers Strike Against Foreign Lease of Chattogram Seaport
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Amidst political unrest in Bangladesh, hundreds of port workers staged a significant hunger strike on Saturday. Their protest targets the interim government's decision to lease out the Chattogram seaport to foreign operators, specifically UAE-based DP World, in the face of upcoming February elections.

Anwar Hossain, leader of the Sramik Karmachari Oikya Parishad (SKOP), representing various worker unions, criticized the move as detrimental to national interests. He emphasized the workers' refusal to accept the leasing out of a key national asset built with domestic resources.

Professor Muhammad Yunus proposed the lease to enhance the port's operations, aligning with Bangladesh's strategic interests in the Bay of Bengal. While his plan aims for economic growth, opposition persists due to national security concerns. The move has ignited widespread protests and raised questions on the governance of public assets.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025