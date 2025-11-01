Left Menu

Rising 'Nari Shakti': Celebrating Women in the Border Security Force

BSF IG Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal praised female BSF personnel for their bravery during Operation Sindoor, highlighting their role as the pride of the force and the nation. As more women join, the BSF aims for a 15% female workforce. Newly passed-out female constables are set for deployment on international borders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hoshiarpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:43 IST
Rising 'Nari Shakti': Celebrating Women in the Border Security Force
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The contributions of women in the Border Security Force (BSF) have been lauded for their unyielding bravery during Operation Sindoor. BSF Inspector General Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal praised the female personnel for their unwavering resolve under intense Pakistani shelling, hailing them as national pride.

Since first inducting women into its general duty cadre in 2008, the BSF now aims to expand to a 15% female workforce. Following a recent attestation ceremony for 145 female constables, the BSF is preparing to deploy these women at international borders, showcasing the evolving strength of 'nari shakti' within the force.

The BSF plays a crucial role as India's first line of defense, tasked with a range of operations from anti-militancy efforts to border patrol, adapting to new challenges with technological advancements. The new recruits were commended for their discipline and exemplary training performance, honored in a ceremony witnessed by their families and senior officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025