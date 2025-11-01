Rising 'Nari Shakti': Celebrating Women in the Border Security Force

The contributions of women in the Border Security Force (BSF) have been lauded for their unyielding bravery during Operation Sindoor. BSF Inspector General Charu Dhwaj Aggarwal praised the female personnel for their unwavering resolve under intense Pakistani shelling, hailing them as national pride.

Since first inducting women into its general duty cadre in 2008, the BSF now aims to expand to a 15% female workforce. Following a recent attestation ceremony for 145 female constables, the BSF is preparing to deploy these women at international borders, showcasing the evolving strength of 'nari shakti' within the force.

The BSF plays a crucial role as India's first line of defense, tasked with a range of operations from anti-militancy efforts to border patrol, adapting to new challenges with technological advancements. The new recruits were commended for their discipline and exemplary training performance, honored in a ceremony witnessed by their families and senior officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)