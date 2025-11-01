Left Menu

Tragic Brawl at Liquor Shop: Scissors Attack Turns Fatal

A violent incident at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man, stabbed with scissors during a brawl. A 26-year-old suspect was arrested in connection with the murder, which was fueled by a heated argument, including abusive and caste-based language.

Updated: 01-11-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 19:45 IST
Tragic Brawl at Liquor Shop: Scissors Attack Turns Fatal
A tragic altercation at a liquor shop in Vijay Nagar resulted in the death of a 36-year-old man after he was stabbed with a pair of scissors. Authorities reported another individual was injured during the brawl.

Police have arrested a 26-year-old man, Pawan Singh Thakur, for the alleged murder. It has been revealed that all three involved were acquainted. Jitendra Singh, the elder brother of the deceased, Ravindra Singh Balmiki, lodged a complaint accusing Pawan Singh Thakur of using derogatory and caste-based language against his brother, precipitating the violent outburst.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (City Zone) Dhawal Jaiswal confirmed Pawan's arrest from a location near Krishna Bagu Colony. During interrogation, Pawan admitted to being under the influence of alcohol in Shivpuri when an argument with Ravindra and a 38-year-old man named Sunny Robin escalated. Enraged, he took a pair of scissors from a nearby shop, fatally stabbing Ravindra and injuring Robin. Ravindra succumbed to his injuries during treatment, while Robin is receiving medical attention.

