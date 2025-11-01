Mystery and Tension: Tragic Death of College Student in Odisha

Odisha's Jajpur district is in turmoil following the death of a 17-year-old college student. The incident has raised eyebrows due to conflicting reports about the cause of death.

The deceased, Asish Kumar Pal, was discovered hanging in a college hostel washroom, but his parents allege murder, not suicide. They claim he was a strong, brilliant student.

A complaint has been filed against the college, and police are conducting a thorough investigation. The area remains tense as the community demands transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)