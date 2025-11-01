Left Menu

Mystery and Tension: Tragic Death of College Student in Odisha

Tension grips Odisha's Jajpur district as a college student's death sparks controversy. Asish Kumar Pal was found hanging, but his family suspects murder, not suicide. The local community demands answers, accusing the college of withholding information. Police are investigating the case, awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST
Mystery and Tension: Tragic Death of College Student in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha's Jajpur district is in turmoil following the death of a 17-year-old college student. The incident has raised eyebrows due to conflicting reports about the cause of death.

The deceased, Asish Kumar Pal, was discovered hanging in a college hostel washroom, but his parents allege murder, not suicide. They claim he was a strong, brilliant student.

A complaint has been filed against the college, and police are conducting a thorough investigation. The area remains tense as the community demands transparency and justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025