Mystery and Tension: Tragic Death of College Student in Odisha
Tension grips Odisha's Jajpur district as a college student's death sparks controversy. Asish Kumar Pal was found hanging, but his family suspects murder, not suicide. The local community demands answers, accusing the college of withholding information. Police are investigating the case, awaiting autopsy results to determine the cause of death.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jajpur | Updated: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 20:57 IST
- Country:
- India
Odisha's Jajpur district is in turmoil following the death of a 17-year-old college student. The incident has raised eyebrows due to conflicting reports about the cause of death.
The deceased, Asish Kumar Pal, was discovered hanging in a college hostel washroom, but his parents allege murder, not suicide. They claim he was a strong, brilliant student.
A complaint has been filed against the college, and police are conducting a thorough investigation. The area remains tense as the community demands transparency and justice.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement