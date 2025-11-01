Left Menu

The Daring Louvre Heist: Unraveling the Mystery

Several suspects face preliminary charges in the Louvre jewels heist investigated by French authorities. With ties to an organized gang, the suspects' cases are under strict privacy laws. Meanwhile, a separate robbery occurred in Lyon, where suspects were apprehended following a gold lab theft.

Updated: 01-11-2025 22:25 IST
The Daring Louvre Heist: Unraveling the Mystery
In a stunning development on Saturday, several suspects appeared before an investigative judge facing preliminary charges related to the high-profile Louvre jewels heist case. French authorities, who had apprehended the individuals just days earlier as part of an extensive probe, are focusing on the possible involvement of an organized gang.

Among those charged is a 38-year-old woman accused of complicity in theft and criminal conspiracy. Despite her lawyer, Adrien Sorrentino, protesting her innocence, the judge remanded her in custody. BFM TV and Le Parisien reported that other suspects are also under scrutiny, with some linked to the crime through DNA evidence.

French law enforces strict confidentiality around such investigations to protect police work and victims' rights—a principle known as "secret d'instruction." In a separate incident, Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez announced the swift arrest of six individuals following a gold refinery heist in Lyon, recovering valuables worth an estimated 12 million Euros.

(With inputs from agencies.)

