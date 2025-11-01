Uttar Pradesh's Feedback Revolution: Shaping the Future

In a significant initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a feedback campaign, 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,' receiving an overwhelming response of over 71 lakh submissions.

Primarily aimed at synthesizing public sentiment on the state's developmental trajectory, the campaign has garnered significant input, especially from rural communities. A large percentage of the feedback, totaling over 56 lakh, originated from rural areas, reflecting the diverse voices and concerns of these communities.

The initiative runs on the website samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in and seeks to guide the state's futurescape. Notably, agriculture has emerged as the area with the highest number of suggestions, followed by rural development, education, social welfare, and health, spotlighting key sectors in need of attention.

