Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh's Feedback Revolution: Shaping the Future

Uttar Pradesh's 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047' initiative has received over 71 lakh responses, primarily from rural areas. The campaign encourages public participation to reflect on the state's development and suggest future pathways, with agriculture receiving the most feedback.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 01-11-2025 23:33 IST | Created: 01-11-2025 23:33 IST
Uttar Pradesh's Feedback Revolution: Shaping the Future
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant initiative, the Uttar Pradesh government has launched a feedback campaign, 'Samarth Uttar Pradesh, Viksit Uttar Pradesh @2047,' receiving an overwhelming response of over 71 lakh submissions.

Primarily aimed at synthesizing public sentiment on the state's developmental trajectory, the campaign has garnered significant input, especially from rural communities. A large percentage of the feedback, totaling over 56 lakh, originated from rural areas, reflecting the diverse voices and concerns of these communities.

The initiative runs on the website samarthuttarpradesh.up.gov.in and seeks to guide the state's futurescape. Notably, agriculture has emerged as the area with the highest number of suggestions, followed by rural development, education, social welfare, and health, spotlighting key sectors in need of attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025