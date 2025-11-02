Train Tragedy: Stabbing Spree Stuns the UK

A shocking stabbing attack aboard a train in Cambridgeshire has left ten people hospitalized, nine with life-threatening injuries. The incident sent shockwaves across the UK on Saturday evening, with armed police arresting two suspects at the scene, as confirmed by authorities.

British Transport Police declared it a 'major incident', while Prime Minister Keir Starmer described it as appalling, urging the public to heed police advice. Meanwhile, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood expressed her sincere condolences, stressing the need to avoid unverified speculation.

A large-scale emergency response team, including air ambulances, was deployed rapidly. As investigations unfold, the UK's knife crime issue, characterized by an alarming rise since 2011, continues to draw national attention.

(With inputs from agencies.)