Left Menu

Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Rajgarh Village

A head-on collision between two motorcycles near Rajgarh village resulted in the deaths of two men and left two others critically injured. The tragic accident occurred late Saturday night on the Gauriganj–Musafirkhana road in the Amethi district. Legal action is being pursued by local authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Amethi(Up) | Updated: 02-11-2025 11:10 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 11:10 IST
Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Rajgarh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A head-on collision between two motorcycles late Saturday night has resulted in the deaths of two men near Rajgarh village on the Gauriganj–Musafirkhana road in Amethi district. The tragic incident also left two others critically injured, as confirmed by police authorities on Sunday.

The accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Uday Gupta, a resident of Vishundaspur, who died on the spot. Meanwhile, Sandeep Agrahari, aged 30 from Kauhar village, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Raebareli shortly after the crash. The other two injured youths are currently receiving medical care at the same facility.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and Gauriganj Police Station in-charge Shyam Narayan Pandey stated that appropriate legal action is underway as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

APEC Summit: Trump's Truce with Xi Steals the Limelight

 Global
2
Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

Air Travel Chaos: Shutdown Exacerbates FAA Staffing Crisis

 Global
3
UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

UN Resolution: A Path to Peace in Western Sahara

 Global
4
White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

White House Imposes New Restrictions on Press Access to Key Offices

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025