Tragic Collision Claims Two Lives Near Rajgarh Village

A head-on collision between two motorcycles late Saturday night has resulted in the deaths of two men near Rajgarh village on the Gauriganj–Musafirkhana road in Amethi district. The tragic incident also left two others critically injured, as confirmed by police authorities on Sunday.

The accident claimed the life of 28-year-old Uday Gupta, a resident of Vishundaspur, who died on the spot. Meanwhile, Sandeep Agrahari, aged 30 from Kauhar village, succumbed to his injuries at AIIMS Raebareli shortly after the crash. The other two injured youths are currently receiving medical care at the same facility.

The bodies of the deceased have been sent for postmortem, and Gauriganj Police Station in-charge Shyam Narayan Pandey stated that appropriate legal action is underway as investigations continue.

(With inputs from agencies.)