Punjab Police Thwarts Assassination Plot with Key Arrests
Punjab Police nabbed two individuals allegedly assigned the task of targeted killings of rival gang members in Punjab, orchestrated by foreign handlers. The arrests are part of efforts to prevent terror activities masterminded by the Babbar Khalsa International terrorist group. Weapons were confiscated during the arrest.
- Country:
- India
Punjab Police has successfully thwarted a major assassination plot by arresting two individuals believed to be tasked with carrying out targeted killings of rival gang members in the state. The operation, confirmed on Sunday, highlights an ongoing conspiracy to incite terror and unrest in Punjab under foreign directives.
The arrested individuals, identified as Lovedeep Singh, alias Love, and Tek Chand, alias Tinku, are reportedly linked to notorious foreign-based gangsters Gurdev Jassal and Gurlal, also known as Gullu, connected with the Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) terrorist organization. The Punjab Police's Director General, Gaurav Yadav, stated that the arrests represent a significant breakthrough in dismantling the gangster-terror network.
Authorities recovered three .32 calibre pistols with live cartridges from the suspects. Investigations are ongoing to further unveil their network and define broader conspiratorial connections. The Punjab Police reaffirms its commitment to ending the gangster-terror syndicate and ensuring sustained peace in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Key Arrest in Jammu and Kashmir Narco-Terrorism Case
Pakistan's Pursuit of Peace: Army Chief Munir's Firm Stance on Cross-Border Terrorism
Kashmir Teachers Dismissed Amidst Terrorism Allegations: Controversy Unfolds
Pakistan's Counterterrorism Claims Under Scrutiny Amid Persistent Terror Networks
Security Forces Vow to Thwart Terrorism in Chenab Valley