Disarming Dilemma: Lebanon's Commitment Amid Israeli Strikes

Lebanon is under pressure to disarm Hezbollah following its ceasefire agreement with Israel. The situation remains tense as Israel continues sporadic strikes. The Lebanese government faces a delicate task of balancing political ramifications while fulfilling international commitments to disarm the militant group.

The Lebanese government is facing increased pressure to disarm Hezbollah, a commitment made during the U.S.-brokered ceasefire with Israel in November 2024. Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz insists that Lebanon must fulfill its pledge, as Israeli military actions in the region persist.

The urgency of disarmament comes amidst continued Israeli strikes across the border, despite the truce that ended a year-long conflict sparked by the war in Gaza. The ceasefire agreement stipulated that only state security forces should be armed, necessitating the disarmament of Hezbollah.

Though Hezbollah has adhered to the ceasefire and hasn't launched attacks since, the Lebanese army is carefully navigating tensions to avoid exacerbating national instability. The task is further complicated by external pressures from the U.S. and regional allies, each intent on a disarmed Hezbollah.

