Naxal-Affected Districts Shrink Amid Improved Security

The latest review of districts affected by Naxal violence in India has resulted in a reduction from 46 to 38 across nine states, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This change reflects a marked improvement in security measures, with the government targeting the end of Naxalism by March 2026.

Sources indicate that the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which offers financial assistance to states, continues to play a crucial role. Now, the number of 'LWE-affected districts' has decreased to 11, and only three districts remain 'most affected' while four are considered 'districts of concern.'

These developments highlight a decline in Naxal influence, suggesting successful strategies by security forces. Despite this progress, the remaining districts still require focused development efforts to prevent potential resurgence, according to official records.

