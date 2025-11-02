Left Menu

Naxal-Affected Districts Shrink Amid Improved Security

The categorization of Naxal violence-affected districts in India has been revised, reducing the number from 46 to 38. This review by the Ministry of Home Affairs indicates significant improvements in security, with a focus on ending Naxalism by March 2026. Only seven districts remain 'most affected' or of 'concern.'

  India

The latest review of districts affected by Naxal violence in India has resulted in a reduction from 46 to 38 across nine states, according to the Ministry of Home Affairs. This change reflects a marked improvement in security measures, with the government targeting the end of Naxalism by March 2026.

Sources indicate that the Security-Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which offers financial assistance to states, continues to play a crucial role. Now, the number of 'LWE-affected districts' has decreased to 11, and only three districts remain 'most affected' while four are considered 'districts of concern.'

These developments highlight a decline in Naxal influence, suggesting successful strategies by security forces. Despite this progress, the remaining districts still require focused development efforts to prevent potential resurgence, according to official records.

