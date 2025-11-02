Political Turmoil: Anant Singh's Arrest Sparks Tension Ahead of Bihar Polls

In a dramatic escalation ahead of the Bihar assembly elections, former MLA Anant Singh has been arrested concerning the murder of Jan Suraaj supporter Dular Chand Yadav. Singh, a prominent JD(U) candidate from Mokama, was apprehended by police early Sunday morning.

The arrested, accused of multiple criminal charges, also include Manikant Thakur and Ranjeet Ram. The arrests follow the death of Yadav, who perished while canvassing in Patna's Mokama region. Law enforcement officials reported significant evidence against the trio during a joint press conference.

The Election Commission intervened, ordering several official transfers and suspensions following the incident. The controversy has fueled political debate, with significant implications given the proximity to a crucial election cycle.

