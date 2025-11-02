Violence in Ludhiana: A Kabaddi Player's Murder Sparks Outcry
Two men have been arrested for the murder of kabaddi player Tejpal Singh in Ludhiana. The crime appears to stem from a personal rivalry. The victim's family demanded justice before his cremation, and Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu criticized the Punjab government for its alleged negligence in handling law and order.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ludhiana | Updated: 02-11-2025 15:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 15:39 IST
- Country:
- India
In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Ludhiana, two individuals were detained on Sunday in connection with the murder of a young kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh.
The arrests of Gagandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, also known as Honey, came within days of the brutal incident, which police believe is rooted in an old personal feud.
Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the apparent lapse in law and order, urging immediate action against rising crime rates, spotlighting the chilling reality faced by residents in Punjab.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK police say a man arrested over train stabbings is released without charge; another suspect remains in custody, reports AP.
Dulachand Yadav murder case: Mukesh Sahani blames Nitish Kumar for "collapsing" law and order in Bihar
Contractual Employee Arrested for Forging Delhi CM's Office Letterheads to Dupe Patients
Political Drama Unfolds as JD(U) Candidate Anant Singh Arrested in Murder Case
Police Constables Arrested in Goa Sand Extraction Shooting Case