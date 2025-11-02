Violence in Ludhiana: A Kabaddi Player's Murder Sparks Outcry

In a chilling incident that has sent shockwaves through Ludhiana, two individuals were detained on Sunday in connection with the murder of a young kabaddi player, Tejpal Singh.

The arrests of Gagandeep Singh and Harpreet Singh, also known as Honey, came within days of the brutal incident, which police believe is rooted in an old personal feud.

Union minister Ravneet Singh Bittu condemned the apparent lapse in law and order, urging immediate action against rising crime rates, spotlighting the chilling reality faced by residents in Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)