Harmony in Justice: The Symbiotic Role of Bench and Bar in Upholding Law

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasized the importance of coordination between the Bench and the Bar for justice, highlighting initiatives to strengthen judicial infrastructure and governance. Speaking at a university convocation, he focused on modernizing the justice system and praised efforts to improve accessibility and efficiency in legal services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:14 IST
In a compelling address at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia National Law University's convocation, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath stressed the essential partnership between the Bench and the Bar in maintaining the rule of law. He termed this collaboration crucial for justice and governance.

Adityanath highlighted his administration's initiatives to enhance judicial infrastructure, including the development of integrated court complexes and improved facilities for district judges. He humorously noted the addition of air-conditioning, framing it as a necessity rather than a luxury, to ensure better working conditions.

The Chief Minister also pointed to modernization efforts like e-courts and alternative dispute resolution to streamline justice delivery. His vision aligns with ideals of 'Ram Rajya,' advocating a discrimination-free governance system, while he encouraged law graduates and assured continued commitment to legal improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

