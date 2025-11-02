Justice Echoes: N V Ramana on Judiciary's Resilience
Former Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, highlighted political pressures faced by the judiciary. Cases against his family sought to coerce him. He lauded Amaravati farmers' resilience against forced political agendas and emphasized the indispensable role of courts in maintaining rule of law.
Former Chief Justice of India, N V Ramana, has disclosed the pressures faced by judicial entities, highlighting coercive tactics involving false cases against his family. Speaking at VIT-AP University's 5th Convocation, he refrained from naming the previous YSRCP regime but noted the undue pressures imposed even on those enforcing constitutional principles.
Justice Ramana referred to the Andhra Pradesh farmers' protest against the three-capital plan introduced by the then government under Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, a move that he says judges and legal professionals stood against to honor their constitutional duties.
Praising the farmers' endurance and the judicial system's integrity, Ramana underscored the rule of law's importance as a societal anchor, expressing gratitude for the public's trust in the democratic process and its defenders, amidst the political climate.
(With inputs from agencies.)
