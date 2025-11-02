Deception Unveiled: Fake CM Office Papers Exploit Vulnerable Patients

The Delhi Police have apprehended a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee for allegedly forging documents from the Chief Minister's Office, exploiting vulnerable patients with false promises of free hospital treatment.

The accused, known as Sonu, was arrested after suspicions arose from a forged letter that bore multiple errors, leading Maharaja Agrasen Hospital to alert authorities.

Investigations revealed Sonu's fraudulent activities, involving impersonation, fake documents, and exploitation of the poor, as he extracted money under the guise of providing EWS treatment. A police inquiry continues to identify any accomplices.

