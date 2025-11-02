Left Menu

Deception Unveiled: Fake CM Office Papers Exploit Vulnerable Patients

A contractual MCD employee was arrested for forging letterheads from the Delhi Chief Minister's Office, deceiving poor patients with promises of free hospital treatment under the EWS quota. The fraud was unveiled after a complaint when a hospital inquired about the authenticity of a forged letter, prompting a police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 16:44 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 16:44 IST
Deception Unveiled: Fake CM Office Papers Exploit Vulnerable Patients
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police have apprehended a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employee for allegedly forging documents from the Chief Minister's Office, exploiting vulnerable patients with false promises of free hospital treatment.

The accused, known as Sonu, was arrested after suspicions arose from a forged letter that bore multiple errors, leading Maharaja Agrasen Hospital to alert authorities.

Investigations revealed Sonu's fraudulent activities, involving impersonation, fake documents, and exploitation of the poor, as he extracted money under the guise of providing EWS treatment. A police inquiry continues to identify any accomplices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

