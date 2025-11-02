Left Menu

Tensions Rise as Israel Warns Lebanon Over Hezbollah Disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warns that Israel may act if Hezbollah is not disarmed by Lebanon. Despite a US-brokered ceasefire in 2024, sporadic conflicts continue. Israel's defense insists Lebanon remove Hezbollah from its south to prevent escalation, while Hezbollah hints at possible resistance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 18:06 IST
Tensions Rise as Israel Warns Lebanon Over Hezbollah Disarmament
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning on Sunday, cautioning that Hezbollah's efforts to rearm pose a significant threat. He emphasized that Israel might exercise its right to self-defense under the ceasefire accords established last year if the Lebanese government fails to disarm the militant group.

During a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu asserted Israel's intentions to take necessary actions if Lebanon does not hinder the use of its territory for possible renewed conflict. Despite the US-brokered truce in November 2024, intended to halt the hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, sporadic skirmishes persist across the border.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced the killing of four Hezbollah members. Additionally, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reiterated the Lebanese government's obligation to suppress Hezbollah's armed presence in the southern regions. The Lebanese military has acknowledged the extensive efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's weapon caches, although challenges remain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025