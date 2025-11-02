Tensions Rise as Israel Warns Lebanon Over Hezbollah Disarmament

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu issued a stark warning on Sunday, cautioning that Hezbollah's efforts to rearm pose a significant threat. He emphasized that Israel might exercise its right to self-defense under the ceasefire accords established last year if the Lebanese government fails to disarm the militant group.

During a cabinet meeting, Netanyahu asserted Israel's intentions to take necessary actions if Lebanon does not hinder the use of its territory for possible renewed conflict. Despite the US-brokered truce in November 2024, intended to halt the hostilities between Lebanon and Israel, sporadic skirmishes persist across the border.

In a statement, the Israeli military announced the killing of four Hezbollah members. Additionally, Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz reiterated the Lebanese government's obligation to suppress Hezbollah's armed presence in the southern regions. The Lebanese military has acknowledged the extensive efforts to dismantle Hezbollah's weapon caches, although challenges remain.

