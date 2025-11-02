Left Menu

Delhi Court Rules Against Plea in Sexual Assault Allegation

A Delhi court dismissed a woman's plea for police action against a man she accused of sexual assault, citing non-compliance with legal procedures. The court highlighted the absence of action toward higher police authorities after the station house officer's inaction, leading to the plea's dismissal.

A Delhi court has rejected a woman's plea demanding police registration of an FIR against a man accused of sexual assault. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to follow mandatory legal procedures.

The case, heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, involved claims of sexual assault under false marriage promises and alleged criminal activities, including intimidation and stalking.

The court ruled the complaint inadmissible because it did not show attempts to escalate the issue to higher police authorities, as required by Section 173(4) of the BNSS for legal action escalation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

