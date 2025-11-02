Delhi Court Rules Against Plea in Sexual Assault Allegation
A Delhi court dismissed a woman's plea for police action against a man she accused of sexual assault, citing non-compliance with legal procedures. The court highlighted the absence of action toward higher police authorities after the station house officer's inaction, leading to the plea's dismissal.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:28 IST
- Country:
- India
A Delhi court has rejected a woman's plea demanding police registration of an FIR against a man accused of sexual assault. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to follow mandatory legal procedures.
The case, heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, involved claims of sexual assault under false marriage promises and alleged criminal activities, including intimidation and stalking.
The court ruled the complaint inadmissible because it did not show attempts to escalate the issue to higher police authorities, as required by Section 173(4) of the BNSS for legal action escalation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy Strikes Hermosillo: Fatal Fire in Convenience Store
DK Shivakumar Urges Firms to Grant Bihar Workers Leave to Vote
Election Code Controversy: Mizoram CM and MLA Under Fire
India post 298/7 against South Africa after being asked to bat first in Women's World Cup final.
Fragile Truce Under Fire: Gaza Violence Escalates