Delhi Court Rules Against Plea in Sexual Assault Allegation

A Delhi court has rejected a woman's plea demanding police registration of an FIR against a man accused of sexual assault. The court ruled that the petitioner failed to follow mandatory legal procedures.

The case, heard by Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Neha Mittal, involved claims of sexual assault under false marriage promises and alleged criminal activities, including intimidation and stalking.

The court ruled the complaint inadmissible because it did not show attempts to escalate the issue to higher police authorities, as required by Section 173(4) of the BNSS for legal action escalation.

