Bengal's Political Clash: SIR in the Spotlight

Amid controversy over a Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in West Bengal, Suvendu Adhikari claims the move will expose infiltrators. Adhikari argues that the SIR will identify illegal immigrants supported by the ruling Trinamool Congress and aid in their deportation, sparking political tension.

Updated: 02-11-2025 19:51 IST
In West Bengal, the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has ignited political tensions, with Suvendu Adhikari likening it to a powerful remedy against infiltrators. The Leader of Opposition described the measure as crucial for exposing illegal immigrants allegedly sheltered by the ruling Trinamool Congress.

Adhikari stated that this initiative by the Election Commission is pivotal in identifying and deporting Bangladeshi infiltrators and Rohingya immigrants, asserting that no harm will come to genuine Indian citizens, including minorities. The operation has reportedly led to a tightening of border security, evidenced by the apprehension of fleeing infiltrators by the BSF.

Further intensifying the issue, the BJP plans to move to the Calcutta High Court for permission to hold a rally that was denied by local police. The event aims to criticize the Trinamool Congress' alleged politicization of an unnatural death, linking it to SIR's implementation.

