Malegaon Mayhem: Unresolved Feud Erupts in Violence
In Malegaon, Nashik district, a longstanding feud between two groups led to a violent clash, involving gunfire and property damage. Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel narrowly escaped gunshots from Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali. Police are investigating and maintaining order in the conflict-stricken area.
- Country:
- India
In Malegaon, Nashik district, a simmering feud between two groups erupted into violence, resulting in gunfire and damage to vehicles, according to local police reports on Sunday.
The altercation, triggered by an existing enmity and a recent quarrel between their children, escalated late Saturday night in Nava Islampur under the Ayeshanagar police station jurisdiction.
Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel alleged that Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali, along with a group, vandalized his residence and fired shots. Although Kameel dodged the bullets, he was assaulted. Ali is in custody as the police conduct further investigations to prevent further disturbances.
