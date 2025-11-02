Left Menu

Malegaon Mayhem: Unresolved Feud Erupts in Violence

In Malegaon, Nashik district, a longstanding feud between two groups led to a violent clash, involving gunfire and property damage. Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel narrowly escaped gunshots from Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali. Police are investigating and maintaining order in the conflict-stricken area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 02-11-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 19:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In Malegaon, Nashik district, a simmering feud between two groups erupted into violence, resulting in gunfire and damage to vehicles, according to local police reports on Sunday.

The altercation, triggered by an existing enmity and a recent quarrel between their children, escalated late Saturday night in Nava Islampur under the Ayeshanagar police station jurisdiction.

Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel alleged that Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali, along with a group, vandalized his residence and fired shots. Although Kameel dodged the bullets, he was assaulted. Ali is in custody as the police conduct further investigations to prevent further disturbances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

