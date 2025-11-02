Malegaon Mayhem: Unresolved Feud Erupts in Violence

In Malegaon, Nashik district, a simmering feud between two groups erupted into violence, resulting in gunfire and damage to vehicles, according to local police reports on Sunday.

The altercation, triggered by an existing enmity and a recent quarrel between their children, escalated late Saturday night in Nava Islampur under the Ayeshanagar police station jurisdiction.

Laeek Ahmed Mohammed Kameel alleged that Mehtab Ali Shaukat Ali, along with a group, vandalized his residence and fired shots. Although Kameel dodged the bullets, he was assaulted. Ali is in custody as the police conduct further investigations to prevent further disturbances.

