Syrian Probe Unmasks False Kidnapping Allegations
A Syrian government-led investigation revealed that most of the alleged kidnappings of Alawite women were false. Out of 42 allegations, only one case was verified as a kidnapping. The inquiry began after reports of abductions during violent unrest in Syria's coastal provinces, fueled by sectarian tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST
- Country:
- Syria
The results of a Syrian government-led investigation unravel false narratives surrounding claims of Alawite women kidnappings, with only one confirmed incident among 42 allegations.
According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba, the investigation into alleged abductions during widespread violence in March revealed that many cases were misunderstood or misrepresented.
The probe highlighted issues ranging from women fleeing domestic violence to false accusations spread on social media, against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Syria's coastal regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Cambridgeshire Knife Attack: Suspect Released Amid Investigation
Tragic Stabbing of Autorickshaw Driver in Delhi Sparks Investigation
Knife Attack on Train Shocks Britain: Investigation Underway
Louvre Heist: New Suspects Charged Amid Ongoing Investigation
Daring Heist at the Louvre: Jewel Thieves Under Investigation