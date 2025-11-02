Left Menu

Syrian Probe Unmasks False Kidnapping Allegations

A Syrian government-led investigation revealed that most of the alleged kidnappings of Alawite women were false. Out of 42 allegations, only one case was verified as a kidnapping. The inquiry began after reports of abductions during violent unrest in Syria's coastal provinces, fueled by sectarian tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Damascus | Updated: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST | Created: 02-11-2025 20:31 IST
Syrian Probe Unmasks False Kidnapping Allegations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Syria

The results of a Syrian government-led investigation unravel false narratives surrounding claims of Alawite women kidnappings, with only one confirmed incident among 42 allegations.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba, the investigation into alleged abductions during widespread violence in March revealed that many cases were misunderstood or misrepresented.

The probe highlighted issues ranging from women fleeing domestic violence to false accusations spread on social media, against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Syria's coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

Forever Young Triumphs: Japan's Iconic Breeders' Cup Win

 Global
2
New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

New Zealand's Strategic Comeback Stuns Ireland in Chicago

 Global
3
Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

Unraveling the Intent: Explosion Rocks Harvard Medical School

 United States
4
Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

Iga Swiatek Shines at WTA Finals with Dominant Start

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI cuts supply chain emissions by over 1,000 tons annually

Blockchain could revolutionize IoT security, if scalability and energy costs are solved

AI models hallucinate because they’re rewarded for guessing

How AI fuels democratic erosion and environmental collapse

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025