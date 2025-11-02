Syrian Probe Unmasks False Kidnapping Allegations

The results of a Syrian government-led investigation unravel false narratives surrounding claims of Alawite women kidnappings, with only one confirmed incident among 42 allegations.

According to Interior Ministry spokesperson Noureddine al-Baba, the investigation into alleged abductions during widespread violence in March revealed that many cases were misunderstood or misrepresented.

The probe highlighted issues ranging from women fleeing domestic violence to false accusations spread on social media, against a backdrop of sectarian violence in Syria's coastal regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)